Woman going to jail for violating probation

An Eau Claire woman is going to prison for violating terms of her probation.

35-year old Carrie LaCoste has been sentenced to 4 years in prison and 3 years of extended supervision. She was originally sentenced in October 2016 to 3 years of probation and 1 month in jail for 1 count of delivering a controlled substance.

According to court records, LaCoste violated terms of her probation by tampering with multiple urinalyses, using methamphetamine, failing to comply with court conditions, being terminated from a treatment court, and failing to pay court-ordered costs and supervision fees.