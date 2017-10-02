Man charged with leaving the scene of a crash and his injured passenger

An Eau Claire man is accused of fleeing a crash scene on foot and leaving behind his injured passenger.

40-year old Scott Paine was charged last week with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of hit-and-run attended vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Eau Claire police responded to a 2-vehicle crash July 23rd on North Clairemont Avenue and Truax Boulevard. A witness said a man with a ponytail had fled the scene toward the west side of Menards. A woman and other witnesses said a green car had entered the intersection while it had a red light and collided with her vehicle. The driver of the green car fled the scene. A passenger in the green car told police she only knew the driver by his first name, and she didn’t know him well or his last name. She was taken to the hospital.

Paine’s ID card was found at the scene and witnesses said he was the one who fled the scene.