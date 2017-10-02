Man admits to a string of robberies that happened last spring

An Eau Claire man has admitted to his involvement in a string of armed robberies last March in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties.

21-year old Dustin Lussier pleaded no contest last week to 2 felony counts of armed robbery. As part of a plea agreement, prosecuters have agreed to recommend no more than 15 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, on March 11, Azara on Water Street in Eau Claire was robbed. The suspect had a gun and got a way with an undisclosed amount of cash. Then on March 26th, the Cenex River Country Co-op on Third Street was robbed, and the suspect also fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

During the investigation, authorities were able to spot similarities between the 2 robberies, and that a Kwik Trip in Chippewa Falls was robbed the same day as the Cenex River Country Co-op. The investigation also revealed the Kwik Trip on West Madison Street in Eau Claire was robbed shortly before the Cenex River Country Co-op. Lussier was identified as the suspect in the those robberies and was arrested. He later admitted he was the one responsible for all of the robberies.