Kids N’ Cops program running today at Altoona Family Restaurant

A popular event is back this morning. The Kids N’ Cops program is celebrating 26 years and all day today at Altoona Family Restaurant your meals will help that cause.

The program unites the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office and other area officers with at-risk youth. The officers then take the kids shopping at Target for winter clothing, school items, and a toy as well.

The program is sponsored by Holiday Vacations, and you can get more information or donate to the Kids N’ Cops program online at the sheriffs office website.