Fire fighters in Rice Lake were on the scene of a blaze just after 2:30 Thursday morning. Crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 508 West Allen Street in the city of Rice Lake.

Upon arrival heavy smoke and fire was visible from the rear of the building. Fire crews made an aggressive attack to knock down and extinguish the fire. The building sustained significant smoke, fire, and water damage to the entire structure. No one was hurt and the fire remains under investigation.