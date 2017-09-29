Man charged for road rage incident while driving drunk

An Eau Claire man is accused of cutting off another vehicle, causing both vehicles to stop, while driving drunk.

53-year old Stacey Gamez is charged with felony counts of 5th-offense OWI and 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, and a misdemeanor count of operating after revocation. He is free on a $1,000 signature bond and returns to court on November 7th.

According to the criminal complaint, 4 people in a vehicle said they were on Birch Street just have 11 p.m. August 26th when a vehicle pulled out of Brickhouse Pub and Grub. The vehicle turned onto Starr Avenue and started speeding, swerving all over the road and almost hitting a curb. It also went through multiple stop signs without stopping. The vehicle then began to follow the other car with 4 people in it. The suspect cut them off, missed striking them by inches, and both vehicles stopped.

The suspect, later identified as Gamez, got out of his car and yelled at the 4 people in the other car. Officers arrived at the scene and arrested Gamez for drunk driving after failing field sobriety tests.