Death investigation underway in Eau Claire County

A death is being investigated in Eau Claire County.

The Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the Porterville boat landing in the Township of Brunswick at 5:40 Thursday evening about a death investigation. They received a report about a waterfowl hunter finding what he believed to be a dead body in the Chippewa River.

Crews responded to the scene and did find the body in the water, up river from the boat landing. The body was removed from the river, and the identity is not known. An autopsy is scheduled for today. No other information is being released at this time.