Teen charged for beating and robbing another man

An Altoona teen is accused of beating and robbing a man outside an Eau Claire residence.

17-year old Isaac Lungelow has been charged with felony counts of substantial battery and robbery with use of force. He will make his initial court appearance today.

According to the criminal complaint, the man told Eau Clarie police he was beaten and robbed June 12th by Lungelow after he left a residence on the 800 block of Oxford Avenue. Lungelow told a witness he beat the man because the man had stolen a bag from him that contained $350 worth of Xanax and marijuana and didn’t return it. The man told police Lungelow beat him up after they were kicked out of a friend’s house. The man said Lungelow punched him several times in the face, which caused him to fall to the ground. He was also kicked numerous times in the chest, and Lungelow grabbed the man’s wallet, took $300 from it, and threw it back at the man. He also threw the man’s phone into the woods. The man said he didn’t take Lungelow’s Xanax and doesn’t do drugs. He received a broken lower left tooth, a black eye, concussion and the left side of his face was swollen.

If convicted of both charges, Lungelow could be sentenced to up to 11 years in prison.