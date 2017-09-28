Packers ask for sign of unity at tonight’s game

The Packers are encouraging their fans to participate in their National Anthem protest during tonight’s game against the Bears at Lambeau Field. Green Bay players released a statement saying teammates, coaches and staff will lock arms during the Anthem as a moment of unity.

They urged fans at the stadium to join them. The team says the protest will represent a coming together of players who want freedom, equality, tolerance, understanding and justice for those who have been unjustly treated, discriminated against or otherwise treated unfairly.