Man head-butts attorney during court proceeding

A Chippewa Falls man charged with assaulting 2 police officers earlier this month head-butted his attorney during a court proceeding on Monday.

29-year old Ryan Denning has been charged with substantial battery, battery to law enforcement, retail theft and battery to a prisoner. He reportedly punched Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk in the jail on September 15th. During a court proceeding on Monday, he head-butted his new court-appointed attorney John Bachman. He was wearing handcuffs at the time of the incident. The hearing was stopped immediately and Bachman withdrew as Denning’s attorney. Denning goes back to court on October 3rd.