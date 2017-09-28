Man accused of 2 different sexual assaults is going to jail

A Chippewa Falls man who was accused of a sexual assault in 2014 and another earlier this year has been sentenced to 1 year in jail on a probation revocation for the 2014 incident.

27-year old Roger Robey was charged in May with 3rd and 4th-degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and 3 counts of bail jumping. The judge ordered the jail sentence, saying he’s concerned that each incident involved extreme alcohol consumption.

According to the criminal complaint, a Chippewa Falls officer was sent to a home on Wheaton Street on April 21st after a report of a sexual assault. The officer spoke with a 33-year old woman who said Robey had sexually touched her. Robey left the scene before police arrived.

Robey was convicted of substantial battery in 2014 and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and 2 years of probation. However, because of his most recent sexual assault case, his probation for the 2014 incident was revoked.