Wisconsin improved both public school student participation and performance on Advanced Placement exams administered last May.

The state had a 5.7% increase in participation from the prior year. The exams are scored on a scale of 1 through 5, with scores of 3 or higher generally receiving college credit, advanced standing, or both at many colleges and universities. Wisconsin students had 65.9% of their exams scored 3 or higher compared to 65.5% in 2016.