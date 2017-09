A missing hunter has been found.

A call came in just before 9:30 on Saturday night that an 83-year old hunter had not returned home after being out on the West Fork of the Chippewa River in the Moose Lake area. Crews responded to the call and his vehicle was found parked not far from the area. Volunteers searched the ground and found the man. The elderly male said he had gotten turned around and lost after it got dark. Crews escorted him to safety.