Man sentenced for his 8th drunk driving offense

A Chippewa Falls man has been sentenced for his 8th drunk driving offense.

54-year old Darwin Dutter has been sentenced to 3 years in prison and 5 years of extended supervision. He pleaded guilty in Chippewa County Court to his 8th drunk driving offense.

According to court records, Darwin was arrested August 3rd after a store clerk in Cadott reported that he had stopped at a gas station, was having difficulty walking, and fell over trying to pick something up. Police arrived at the gas station and arrested him. Darwin’s blood alcohol level was nearly 3 times the legal limit for driving.