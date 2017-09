A Barron man has been sentenced for having methamphetamine at an Eau Claire park.

32-year old Jerome Orsborn has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and 2 years of extended supervision. He pleaded guilty to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine.

According to the criminal complaint, officers found methamphetamine in Orsborn’s backpack and pants pockets on July 29th when he was at the pickleball courts at McDonough Park.