Man charged with possessing gun on an Eau Claire street

A Grantsburg man has been charged after he got into a verbal altercation with another person on Water Street in Eau Claire before retrieving a loaded handgun from his vehicle.

24-year old William Geiger has been charged with a felony count of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, carrying an concealed weapon, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, 3 witnesses approached a UW-Eau Claire police offcer just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report a man walking in the Water Street area with a gun tucked into his pants. The incident started outside Brothers Bar, where witnesses said the man, identified as Geiger, was upset about someone stealing his military ID and he was going to get his handgun. He grabbed another person by the shirt, and eventually retrieved his gun from his vehicle. He also got into a verbal altercation with the other person.

Police contacted Geiger on the 300 block of Water Street. He had a gun with 7 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. Geiger was arrested, and he had a strong odor of alcohol and his speech was slurred. If he’s convicted of the felony charge, Geiger could be sentenced to up to 5 years in prison.