Man charged with stealing a car and abandoning it

An Eau Claire man is accused of stealing a vehicle from an Eau Claire dealership and abandoning it with significant damage.

32-year old Kyle Brown is charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession and criminal damage to property. He is free on a $1,000 bond and returns to court on October 30th.

According to the criminal complaint, a 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer was taken August 20th from Prestige Kia and was found September 5th in the parking lot of an Eau Claire business. The car was heavily damaged, and Brown’s ID was found inside. The vehicle was valued at $20,000, and damage was estimated at $10,000.

Brown was arrested for retail theft August 20th at Target. Store surveillance showed him using what looked like a 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer. He had morphine in his pocket when he arrested on September 20th.