Man charged with sexually assaulting teen girl

A Lake Hallie man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year old girl.

26-year old Dillon Lyberg has been charged with 2nd-degree sexual assault with use of force, strangulation and suffocation, battery and 3 counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, a 17-year old girl told police Lyberg needed a place to stay on July 9th, so she picked him up and brought him to her home. She told him to sleep on the couch, and she went to her bedroom. When she woke up between 6:30 and 7 a.m., Lyberg was sexually assaulting her. She said much of her clothing had been removed, and he covered her mouth, making it difficult for her to breathe. When confronted by police, Lyberg denied having sexual contact with the girl.