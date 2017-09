A fire has caused $45,000 worth of damage to an Eau Claire home.

The fire department says they were called to the fire on Germania Street just before 3 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived, light brown smoke was coming from the attic vents of the house. The fire was confined to the kitchen and was put out rapidly. The owner of the house, Peter Matter, wasn’t home at the time of the fire, but crews were able to save his cat. The cause of the fire is not known, and it remains under investigation.