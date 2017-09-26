2 people arrested after police find drugs in their car

2 people have been arrested after drugs were found in their vehicle.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was stopped on County Road F in the Town of Trempealeau just after 7 p.m. September 20th. A K9 officer detected a controlled substance coming from the vehicle, and methamphetamine and a digital scale was found inside the car by deputies. The 2 people in the car, 45-year old Paula Hoffman and 61-year old Steven Smith, both from Trempealeau, were arrested and booked into the Trempealeau County Jail.