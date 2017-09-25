Woman sentenced for fraudulently using company credit card

An Augusta woman has been sentenced for writing company checks out to herself and using a company credit card for a business she no longer works for.

44-year old Carrolee Moore was sentenced last week to 2 years in prison and 2 years of extended supervision. She pleaded guilty to 7 felony charges, which includes bail jumping, retail theft and forgery and identity theft. She is also accused of stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from Scheels in Eau Claire, where she returned some of the items for gift cards.

According to the criminal complaint, police were sent to MyNextHome in Eau Claire in August 2016 on a report of a theft. The manager said Moore, a former employee, was making unauthorized purchases using a company credit card. 2 company checks were also written out in Moore’s name without the knowledge or consent of the owner. Moore told police her boss had authorized her to fill out a business check to herself. She said she also had permission to use the credit card. However, she did eventually admit to taking the checks and credit card, claiming her boss owed her money.