Man sentenced for causing crash while under the influence

A Glen Flora man has been sentenced for causing a crash while having marijuana in his system.

24-year old Douglas Kohl has been sentenced to 1 year in jail. He was convicted in April 2016 of 2 counts of causing injury with a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail and placed on probation, but his probation was revoked, and he had a new sentencing hearing last week.

According to the criminal complaint, the crash happened on March 17, 2014 on Highway 27 in the town of Estella. Kohl’s car slid into the rear of a stopped vehicle, which then pushed at the front of an oncoming third car, causing a 2nd collision. 2 girls were injured in the crash and were taken to the hospital. Kohl tested positive for THC or marijuana at the time of the crash. He told investigators he had smoked marijuana the day before the crash.