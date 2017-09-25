2 men charged with robbing area convenience stores

2 men are accused of robbing or attempting to rob 3 Eau Claire County conveinience stores over the past 2 weeks.

31-year old David Meiser and 35-year old Aaron Schimidt are each charged with 3 felonies, which include robbery with use of force, and attempted robbery with use of force. They are also charged with a misdemeanor count of retail theft.

According to the criminal complaint, 2 convenience stores were robbed on September 11th. One robbery involved one man demanding money, and the other involved 2 men. Then a week later, the Mega Holiday on North Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire with both suspects leaving the scene in a Chevy Equinox. The Equinox was found shortly afterward on Cameron Street, and Meiser and Schimdt were arrested. If they are convicted, they could each be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison.