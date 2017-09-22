Man sentenced for burglary and stalking

A former Menomonie man has been sentenced for burglary, stalking and bail jumping.

43-year old Brian Walker pleaded guilty to the burglary and bail jumping charges, and no contest to the stalking charge. He has been sentenced to 3 years in prison and 4 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaints, Walker stole a torpedo heater, microwave and other items from a camper near a home construction site in the town of Rock Creek. Some of the items were pawned in Eau Claire. In 2015, a woman reported she and Walker had a disagreement, and he struck her 5 or 6 times in the back of the head and squeezed her, making it difficult for her to breathe. He also attempted to stop her from leaving her home.