Man sentenced for breaking brother’s jaw

A Black River Falls man who broke his brother’s jaw in 2 places during an altercation has been sentenced.

26-year old Mark Schaeppi pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated battery. He has been sentenced to 3 months in jail, 3 years of probation, and fined over $4,500.

According to the criminal complaint, a Fairchild police officer responded to a residence in Fairchild in the early morning hours of July 14 on a report of a man who sustained severe facial trauma during a fight. When the officer arrived, the man was on the floor and his left eye was swollen shut. The left side of his face was also swollen and there were multiple cuts on his face. A doctor later determined the man’s jaw was broken in 2 places.

The man said his brother, Schaeppi, hit him after he tried to get Schaeppi to leave the apartment. The man’s fiancee said she heard the 2 brothers arguing. When she came to see what was going on, Schaeppi punched his brother in the face, pushed him onto the couch, and punched him continuously. A neighbor arrived and attempted to pull Schaeppi off his brother, and they saw him stomp on his brother’s face. Schaeppi eventually left the apartment, but was later found by police and arrested.