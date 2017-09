A man has been sentenced for his 5th drunk driving offense.

36-year old Dennis Moschkau pleaded no contest in Eau Claire County Court to 5th offense drunken driving. He has been sentenced to 3 years of probation, fined over $1,700, and has his driver’s license revoked for 3 years.

According to the criminal complaint, Moschkau was arrested for drunk driving in December following a single vehicle crash on the 63-hundred block of U.S. 53 in the town of Washington. His blood alcohol level was .247.