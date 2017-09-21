Woman is sentenced for possessing meth with intent to distribute

An Eau Claire woman is going to prison for possession methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

35-year old Hope Kissinger has been sentenced to 2 years in prison and 3 years of extended supervision. She pleaded guilty to the charges in July.

According to court records, Kissinger bought 3 ounces of methamphetamine from a couple on November 9th and sold an ounce of it to an undercover police officer the next day. Kissinger told the officer she stayed in the “game” to make money and she liked the thrill of dealing drugs.