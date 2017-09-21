Man charged with assaulting an police officer

A Chippewa Falls man has been charged with assaulting an police officer earlier this month and attacking an inmate at the Stanley prison in January.

29-year old Ryan Denning has been charged with battery to law enforcement, retail theft, and battery to a prisoner. He is being held on a $30,000 cash bond.

Court records say Denning attacked an inmate in the Stanley Prison on January 18th, hitting the man in his mouth and back of head. In a separate incident, he assaulted a man September 12 in Chippewa Falls. When police found him, he resisted arrest and attempted to hurt an officer in the jail.