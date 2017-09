A Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault.

35-year old Justin Patchen appeared in court this week for a bond hearing. He faces possible charges of 2nd-degree sexual assault and exposing his genitals in public. A $500 cash bond was set for him, and he returns to court on Tuesday.

No details of the incident have been released. Patchen has been ordered to not have any contact with minors without an adult present.