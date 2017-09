2 men have been taken into custody for an unarmed robbery at an Eau Claire convenience store Monday night.

Police were called to the Mega Holiday store on North Clairemont Avenue just after 8:00 Monday night. They arrested 2 suspects, a 35-year old and 31-year old, a short time later at a different convenience store. Both were taken into custody on preliminary charges of theft and criminal damage. The younger man was also arrested for resisting and obstructing.