Man going to prison for violating his probation

An Eau Claire man has been sentenced for violating terms of his probation stemming from 3 felony convictions in 2016.

19-year old Nathaniel Larson has been sentenced to 4 years in prison and 5 years of extended supervision. He was also fined over $1,500.

Larson was originally sentenced in April 2016 to 3 years of probation and 120 days in jail for one count each of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to elude an officer and bail jumping.

According to court records, Larson violated his probation by using heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana, threatening to beat a woman and selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant.