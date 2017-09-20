Man arrested for his 9th DUI

An Altoona man has been arrested for his 9th DUI.

46-year old Jon Stuart has been charged with a felony count of 9th-offense drunk driving. If he’s convicted, he could be sentenced up to 7 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, an Altoona police officer was parked on the 3100 block of Spooner Avenue Friday night when he noticed a vehicle traveling about 25-miles per hour faster than the posted speed limit. He then conducted a traffic stop just after the vehicle struck a squad car that was leaving the 400 Club tavern.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Stuart. His eyes were glassy, and he appeared confused. He told the officer he had been fishing. Stuart also refused to roll down his window to talk to the officer, and also closed the passenger side window so his female passenger couldn’t speak with the officer. Stuart eventually got out of his car, and said he was coming from the Altoona taverns and had 3 or 4 beers in the last couple of hours. He then failed field sobriety tests, and his blood alcohol level was nearly 3 times the legal limit for driving.