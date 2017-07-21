Woman going to jail for her 5th OWI

An Eau Claire woman is going to jail for her 5th OWI offense since 2009.

28-year old Kirsten Henning has pleaded no contest to a felony count of 5th-offense OWI. She was also placed on 3 years of probation, fined over $1,800, and has her driver’s license revoked for 6 months.

According to the criminal complaint, Henning was arrested for drunk driving December 29th following a traffic stop on the 1700 block of Summit Street. Her blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit for driving. Henning has been previously convicted of drunk driving in 2009, 2010, and twice in 2013.