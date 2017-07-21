Severe storms cause major flooding in Arcadia

Areas of southwest Wisconsin are dealing with flooding and damage in the aftermath of a line of severe storms.

The storms blew through Wednesday night causing floods of up to 8 inches in some Mississippi River towns. Arcadia was particularly hit hard with high waters causing an evacuation. A flash flood watch remains in effect for western and southern Wisconsin through Saturday.

Residents of Arcadia are assessing the damage from floodwaters after a line of severe storms hit the town. Many roads were still impassable yesterday after Wednesday night’s storms. Residents from 30 homes that were evacuated when water went over a dike returned to survey the damage. Ashley Furniture suspended operations because of flooded buildings.