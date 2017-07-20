Man killed in motorcycle crash identified

We now know the name of a man killed in a motorcycle accident near Spooner.

On Saturday just after 3 in the afternoon, a Trooper responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash at County Highway A, in the Township of Evergreen, west of Spooner.

Two Spooner police officers were on-scene and CPR was being administered to the driver, who didn’t have a pulse and was not breathing. The driver, 68-year old Jerome Burnham of Spooner, did regain a pulse and breathing prior to being air lifted from the scene, but later died from his injuries.

The cause for the motorcycle leaving the roadway has not been determined and remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.