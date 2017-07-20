Man charged with sexual assault of a child changes plea

A New Richmond man charged with 3 counts of 1st-degree sexual assault of a child has changed his plea.

69-year old Richard Zeier has withdrawn his insanity plea, and is now pleading not guilty in St. Croix County Court. He had previously pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

According to court records, a boy younger than 10-years old told police that Zeier drank the boy’s urine when the child urinated outside 3 different times in 2014. Authorities also found several bottles of urine in Zeier’s residence.