Conviction of Eau Claire businessman stands

The conviction of an Eau Claire businessman stands.

66-year old John Torgerson was sentenced to 4 years in prison for 47 convictions of securities-related offenses. Torgerson is being held at a correctional facility in Tomahawk, and claims evidence at his 2014 trial in Eau Claire County Court was insufficient to support the convictions, and he has challenged Judge Michael Schumacher’s restitution order of $440,000.

A Wausau-based Court of Appeals rejected those claims, saying the judge could reasonably conclude Torgerson’s criminal violations were a substantial factor in investors’ losses.

Torgerson served as state deputy commissioner of banking and insurance fraud under Tommy Thompson for 6 years. He was convicted of 24 counts of selling unregistered securities, and 23 counts of securities fraud.