Rollover crash in Trempealeau County leads to an arrest

A rollover crash in Trempealeau County has led to an arrest.

The Sheriff’s Department says police were called to a 1-vehicle rollover crash just before 1:30 Monday morning on State Road 93 at County Highway A in the Town of Arcadia. When they arrived on scene, a man was fleeing the area and running towards Arcadia. Deputies then discovered the vehicle involved in the accident was stolen out of Minnesota.

Authorities were able to identify the driver, 24-year old Ronald Jaszewski of Arcadia. Jaszewski eventually turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Department. He sustained minor injuries in the crash. Drug use is believed to be a factor in the crash, and charges against Jaszewski are pending.