Roads close ahead of Country Jam

It’s here again! As many prepare for another Country Jam, there are traffic updates and some changes to be aware of. Country Jam will be offering a shuttle service from the Memorial High School parking lot. Free parking is available at Memorial High School and daily or weekend shuttle bus passes can be purchased on site.

As of today, Crescent Avenue is closed to traffic between Curvue Road and South Town Hall Road and will remain that way until Sunday morning. All other traffic will be diverted around the festival area using Town Hall Road and Curvue Road or West Cameron Street.

During the peak traffic hours at the end of each day’s festivities, no traffic will be allowed into the area other than shuttle buses and taxis. This means that there will be no access to the festival grounds or either campground from 9:30 p.m. to approximately 2:00 a.m. each day of the festival.