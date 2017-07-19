A man is arrested after a high-speed chase in Trempealeau County

A man has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase early Sunday morning.

The Independence Police Department says an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for several traffic violations just before 2 a.m. Sunday. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene, and led police on a chase with speeds reaching 90-miles per hour at times. The driver went down several back streets within the City of Independence, before traveling northbound on State Road 93. He avoided a set of spike strips on County Road X.

The driver eventually made his way back to Independence, where he drove through a yard. Spike strips were set up near Adams Street in Independence, but the driver stopped his vehicle before he hit the strips, and was taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as Romiro Pillado-Salgado. He was taken to the Trempealeau County Jail on charges of knowingly fleeing an officer, 1st-offense OWI, and an outstanding warrant.