German police officers joining the Altoona force

A bit of German culture will be coming to the Altoona Police Department.

Beginning July 30th and running through August 12th, the department will be hosting 5 German State police officers in cooperation with the non-profit STAR International Police Exchange Organization. STAR was founded in 1985 between American and German officers in an effort to create an international platform for law enforcement education and friendship.

The German officers will be joining several local law enforcement agencies in ride alongs, training exercises, and facility tours, and will live with families of local officers in Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties. The department hopes to host Spanish and Swiss officers in the future.