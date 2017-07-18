Woman sentenced to jail on top of her current prison sentence

An Eau Claire woman has been sentenced to 1 year in jail on top of a 2-year prison sentence she received earlier this month.

35-year old Amanda Proue was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and 2nd-offense OWI in Chippewa County Court in February 2016. She was placed on 3 years of probation in that case. However, her probation was revoked in May by an Eau Claire County judge, and she was sentenced to 2 years in prison with 2 years of extended supervision.

According to court records, Proue violated several terms of her probation, including using meth, failing to attend alcohol and drug abuse appointments, stealing merchandise from a Rice Lake WalMart, and driving with a revoked license among other things. Last week, Proue’s probation in Chippewa County was revoked, and she was ordered to spend a year in jail. She will serve that consecutively with the sentence she received in Eau Claire County.