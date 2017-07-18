Man hurt in motorcycle crash in Buffalo County

A man was hurt in a motorcycle crash in Buffalo County over the weekend.

The Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened Saturday afternoon on Highway E in the Township of Waumandee. When crews arrived, they determined a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 71-year old Robert Carter of Holmen, was traveling eastbound when he attempted to turn left and failed to negotiate a curve. He then went onto the shoulder, and traveled uphill several feet before it overturned.

Carter was ejected from the motorcycle, but sustained non-life threatening injuries.