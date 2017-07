An easy way to make a splash in our community is coming up this week.

Anyone bringing a nonperishable food item can enter Fairfax Pool for $1 during the “Feed Our Community” Dollar Swim Day. That will kick off this Thursday at 11:30.

It’s the 9th year Eau Claire Parks and Recreation has coordinated a community food drive in conjunction with Fairfax Pool’s Dollar Swim Days. Last year more than 800 pounds of food was collected.