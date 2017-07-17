Sex offender to be released in Eau Claire

The Eau Claire Police Department is notifying the public of a sex offender being released to our area next week.

Dale L. Zingshiem will be released from prison on July 25. In July of last year, Zingshiem was convicted in Eau Claire County of Child Enticement. He will be residing in the 3700 block of Seymour Road in the City of Eau Claire.

Zingshiem’s conditions of release include Lifetime sex offender registrant and lifetime GPS monitoring. Once again, he will be on the 3700 block of Seymour Road in Eau Claire.