Man charged for selling counterfeit gold coins

An Eau Claire man is accused of selling counterfeit gold coins.

37-year old Brandon Sacia is charged with 2 felony counts of uttering a forgery and 2 misdemeanor counts of theft.

According to the criminal complaint, an Eau Claire business owner told police on June 27th that Sacia may be presenting counterfeit gold coins for sale to local pawn and secondhand dealers. The owner said a coin dealer from La Crosse told him that Sacia sold a counterfeit gold coin and claimed it was authentic. The coin had an authentication number and was in a display case, but it turned out to be only gold plated.

Police later learned that Sacia sold 2 gold coins in June to National Pawn and Loan on Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire. Sacia received $2,000 for the coins, which were later found to be just gold plated.