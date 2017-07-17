Man charged for high-speed chase

A Bloomer man has been charged for leading authorities on a high-speed chase earlier this month.

29-year old Eric Madison is facing 3 charges, which includes recklessly endangering safety and attempting to elude an officer. He will appear in court tomorrow.

According to the criminal complaint, a Bloomer officer responded to a report on the evening of July 6th that Madison was driving in circles and tearing up a lawn on 17th Avenue in Bloomer. When the officer arrived on scene, Madison fled the scene and a chase began with speeds reaching 90-miles per hour. Madison eventually stopped in a field where he was arrested.