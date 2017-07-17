2 people hurt in Buffalo County crash

2 people were hurt in a crash in Buffalo County last week.

The Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Highway 88 just north of Church Road in Gilmanton. They say 2 people were in the car when it left the roadway, went onto the shoulder, through a corn field, and ended up hitting a house. The 2 people in the car, 33-year old Kari Sell of Durand and 23-year old Allen Schultz of Mondovi, were taken to the hospital. No one inside the house was hurt. The crash is still under investigation, however drugs do appear to be a factor.