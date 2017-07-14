Man charged with his 7th OWI

A Boyceville man has been charged with his 7th OWI.

33-year old Kelly Brown has also been charged with operating a vehicle after his license was revoked.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dunn County sheriff’s deputy saw Brown driving his vehicle July 5th in the Village of Colfax. The deputy knew Brown’s license was revoked. He pulled Brown over, and as they were talking, Brown was twitching and could not stand still. He was sweating and had bloodshot and dilated eyes. The deputy asked Brown when he last used methamphetamine, and Brown told him “yesterday.”