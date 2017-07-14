Man accused of stealing and crashing a squad car has pleaded not guilty

An Eau Claire man accused of injuring a child and police officer in March, then stealing and crashing a squad car entered a not guilty plea this week.

20-year old Damian Stauffer is facing several charges, including child abuse intentionally causing harm, taking a vehicle without consent, and disarming an officer. He remains in jail on a $25,000 cash bond, and a status conference has been scheduled for August.

According to the criminal complaint, Stauffer intentionally broke the arm of a 3-year old child at his home on March 6th. When police arrived, Stauffer punched an officer through the open driver’s side window. Stauffer was able to get into the squad car and drive away, but he ended up crashing it, which caused major damage to the vehicle. Stauffer was uncooperative when police tried to get him out of the squad car, and he was eventually shot with a bean bag round and taken into custody.